Casac: Ramaphosa should have opened search for new NDPP to public
JOHANNESBURG – The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says President Cyril Ramaphosa should have opened the search for a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to the public to restore confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Casac says the prosecuting authority has been in a state of disrepair for several years and Ramaphosa's decision to keep the interview process secret is a lost opportunity.
The organisation's Lawson Naidoo says this is a position no one has been able to efficiently serve since 1998.
“To provide a turning point for the NPA in order to rebuild confidence to boost staff morale and to allow ordinary prosecutors who do the daily work of prosecuting cases across the country with renewed hope that their efforts are not in vain.”
The president has appointed a panel of advisors to guide him in hiring the next NDPP.
He should have a shortlist of candidates by next month.
