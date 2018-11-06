Cape Town shack fire victims rebuild homes

Two weeks ago, a blaze swept through Khayelitsha, Philippi and Hangberg, in Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Rebuilding in several fire-ravaged areas of Cape Town has been completed.

Capricorn, in Duisenberg, was also hit by a fire more than a week ago.

The City of Cape Town says rebuilding in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Overcome Heights informal settlement in Capricorn has been completed.

Displaced residents in these communities received starter kits from the municipality.

More than 2,300 people were affected by a blaze in Khayelitsha two weeks ago. One person died. In Philippi, 1,400 people lost their homes. In Overcome Heights, nearly 900 were left trying to salvage what little they could.

In Hangberg, a fire late last month killed two people.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)