Cape Town footballer signs for Dortmund
The attacking midfielder had to wait until his 18th birthday before signing a contract with the club.
CAPE TOWN - Former Ajax Cape Town youngster Tashreeq Matthews has signed with German giant Borussia Dortmund.
After leaving the Urban Warriors in July, he trained with the German club’s youth squad.
Matthews is from the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park. Another footballing great from the suburb is Benni McCarthy, who wished him well on Instagram.
"Well done Tassie, very happy for you and your family ... make them proud my man! There’s real hope for people from Hanover Park now, the 2nd person from Hanover Park to go World Wide.”
Matthews is now eligible for the club's UEFA Youth League squad and could make his debut this Tuesday when Dortmund face Atletico Madrid.
