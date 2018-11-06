Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes Dan Plato as new mayor

Plato was elected on Tuesday as Patricia De Lille's replacement after receiving 70% of the votes during a special council sitting.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it welcomes the election of Dan Plato as the new mayor of Cape Town with the hope that this will end the bitter political feuds that have damaged the city's reputation and undermined the work of the municipality.

The chamber's president Janine Myburgh has expressed her delight at Plato's promise in his inaugural address to continue the "open opportunity" city policy that he would seek to enable businesses to grow, create more jobs and a prosperous city for all.

Myburgh has also welcomed his concern for the safety and security residents affected by gangsterism.

“The concern the mayor has for the safety of the people in our city where criminal gangs have far too much power, he understands the problem well.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)