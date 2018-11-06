Cameroon leader Paul Biya’s inauguration overshadowed by mass kidnapping

The school’s headmaster, teacher and a driver were taken along with the children.

PRETORIA - Paul Biya’s inauguration on Tuesday for a seventh term as Cameroon’s president is eclipsed by the search for 79 school pupils kidnapped by English-speaking separatists.

The school’s headmaster, teacher and a driver were taken along with the children.

The army is scouring the north-west of Cameroon as anxious parents wait for news of their children.

A group calling themselves the Amba Boys, who broke into the Presbyterian school in the regional capital Bamenda to perform their kidnapping, say they’ll hold their hostages until the Anglophone areas of Cameroon are allowed to form an independent state called Ambazonia.

The Anglophone separatists maintain they are being marginalised and dominated by the Francophone majority.

Their battle for independence has become increasingly militant these past two years.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)