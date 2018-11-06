Cameroon leader Paul Biya’s inauguration overshadowed by mass kidnapping

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cameroon leader Paul Biya’s inauguration overshadowed by mass kidnapping

The school’s headmaster, teacher and a driver were taken along with the children.

FILE: Cameroon president Paul Biya. Picture: AFP
FILE: Cameroon president Paul Biya. Picture: AFP
6 hours ago

PRETORIA - Paul Biya’s inauguration on Tuesday for a seventh term as Cameroon’s president is eclipsed by the search for 79 school pupils kidnapped by English-speaking separatists.

The school’s headmaster, teacher and a driver were taken along with the children.

The army is scouring the north-west of Cameroon as anxious parents wait for news of their children.

A group calling themselves the Amba Boys, who broke into the Presbyterian school in the regional capital Bamenda to perform their kidnapping, say they’ll hold their hostages until the Anglophone areas of Cameroon are allowed to form an independent state called Ambazonia.

The Anglophone separatists maintain they are being marginalised and dominated by the Francophone majority.

Their battle for independence has become increasingly militant these past two years.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA