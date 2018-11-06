Popular Topics
Caledon principal kills himself

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed the death of Eddie Labuschagne, the principal of Overberg High School.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A school principal in Caledon has apparently killed himself after going home during second break.

The Western Cape Education Department has confirmed the death of Eddie Labuschagne, the principal of Overberg High School.

He was in the post for seven years and has been in the service of Education Department for the past 30 years.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Schafer said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family, friends and the school community. We have arranged trauma counselling for the learners and teachers.”

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Popular in Local

