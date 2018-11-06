Arizona boy kills grandma, self, after told to clean his room
Yvonne Woodard, 65, was shot on Saturday in her home in the town of Litchfield Park, northwest of Phoenix, as she watched television with her husband.
LOS ANGELES - An 11-year-old boy in Arizona reportedly shot his grandmother in the back of the head and then turned the gun on himself, apparently because he was upset at being asked to clean his room.
Yvonne Woodard, 65, was shot on Saturday in her home in the town of Litchfield Park, northwest of Phoenix, as she watched television with her husband.
The couple had full custody of the child and the grandfather told police that he had been asked to clean his room all day but had refused.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez told local media that the couple were sitting on their couch watching TV when the boy came up behind his grandmother and shot her.
The grandfather ran after the boy but then went back to help his wife, at which time the boy shot himself.
Police said the gun belonged to the grandfather.
Popular in World
-
[CARTOON] The Barbarians Are At The Gates
-
Saudi Arabia should explain what happened to Khashoggi's body, Turkey says
-
Poop in hand, Bill Gates backs China's toilet revolution
-
US mid-term elections in numbers
-
What's at stake in US midterm elections
-
A new pact between India & China sends an important global signal. Here's why
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.