Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get custody trial date
The former couple - who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage - will face one another in court for two to three weeks on 4 December.
LONDON - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle will go to trial in December and is expected to last two to three weeks.
The Maleficent actress is seeking sole physical custody of their six children, Maddox (17) Pax (14) Zahara (13) Shiloh (12) and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - but the 54-year-old actor is asking for 50/50 joint custody.
In addition to the custody dispute, the private judge also needs to handle a property settlement agreement as the former couple do not have a prenuptial agreement.
Legal documents filed on Monday said Pitt and Jolie (43) want to extend the appointment of Judge Ouderkirk as a temporary judge until 30 June 2019, and he will hear and determine all pretrial issues, requests and motions, as well as the trial.
At the judge's discretion, the Moneyball actor and the Unbroken director may be able to appear at the trial - which will take place at an as-yet-undecided location - via a telephone link.
It is expected the courtroom will be sealed off to anyone other than the parties involved because of the involvement of minors.
The former couple began custody evaluations last month, and in August, they reached an "interim" arrangement over the care of their kids, just weeks after the Salt actress accused Brad of not paying any "meaningful" child support since she filed for divorce.
But days later, the Fight Club star argued he had "loaned" his estranged wife $8 million to help her purchase her current house and contributed over $1.3 million "in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children."
His lawyer Lance Spiegel added that Pitt "adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid child support."
Earlier this year Jolie was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."
