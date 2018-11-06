ANC Gauteng congratulates Sochayile Khanyile after chief whip appointment

The ANC in Gauteng has congratulated Khanyile for his appointment, saying he brings with him a wealth of experience as a public representative.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says the appointment of Sochayile Khanyile as the party's new chief whip in the provincial legislature will steer the party caucus to greater heights.

Khanyile has been appointed following the resignation of former chief whip Brian Hlongwa who resigned last week.

Hlongwa's resignation came as the Integrity Commission recommended that he together with former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu have their memberships revoked.

This was after a report by the Special Investigating Unit earlier this year implicated Hlongwa in corrupt and fraudulent dealings worth R1.2 billion during his tenure as health MEC.

Khanyile has served as a councillor, a chairperson of the safety portfolio committee and a member of the oversight committee in the office of the premier.

He also served in political posts as chairperson of the ANCYL in Gauteng, and regional secretary in Ekurhuleni.

The party has described him as a seasoned activist who will bring invaluable organisational experience.

