21 Life Esidimeni patients still missing
The Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom says it is worrying that they have not been found after they have been missing for so long.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-one mental health patients who were part of the individuals transferred from Life Esidimeni healthcare facility to illegal NGOs are still missing.
In 2015, former Gauteng MEC of Health Qedani Mahlangu terminated a contract with the private hospital, saying it has become expensive to keep them there.
This resulted in 144 patients losing their lives.
“The MEC for health has said that the Special Investigating Unit has been brought in to investigate. I think this is very good because some of these patients could’ve died at these NGOs and be secretly buried.”
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Gauteng MEC, Lesemang Matuka, says the department is concerned and it is pleading with the public to assist them in finding the patients.
“We once again call on the members of our communities or anyone who might have information that can assist the team to trace the missing patients to come forth.”
