2 infants die at Mpumalanga hospital

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Health Department has confirmed two infants have died at the Shongwe Hospital in Malelane.

The two babies died on Monday night at the hospital and the cause of the death is still unclear.

The department says a full investigation has been launched.

Spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said: “We actually thought that it could be a lack of oxygen, but we called the company that deals with issues of the oxygen at the hospital. The company checked and discovered that there was no fault with the oxygen. We have since decided to launch a full investigation.”