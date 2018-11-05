Woman injured, 30 displaced in Philippi fire

State of Play: As election looms, Democratic candidates hold tongues on Trump
The blaze destroyed 7 houses and 12 informal dwellings in Chris Hani Circle on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has sustained burns in a fire which gutted several homes in Philippi.
The blaze destroyed seven houses and 12 informal dwellings in Chris Hani Circle on Monday.
Fire and Rescue's Edward Bosch said: “Three fire engines, two water tankers and a rescue vehicle with 21 firefighters responded to the incident. One adult female sustained burnings and was treated on the scene. Thirty persons were displaced. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
