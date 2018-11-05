Weekend Wrap: Sports biggest talking points

Rassie Erasmus will be concerned about the Springboks inability to convert physical and territorial dominance into points on attack.

CAPE TOWN – Eyewitness News Sport takes a look at the weekends biggest talking points from sporting action locally and around the world.

ANGUS GARDNER CHOSE THE SAFE OPTION

The more you watch Owen Farrell’s “tackle” on 110kg André Esterhuizen, the more it becomes clear that it should have been a penalty to South Africa.

Referee Angus Gardner’s failure to penalise the hit meant the Springboks missed out on an opportunity to win the game from a kickable penalty.

Gardner quite clearly had no intention of late drama, he chose the safe option of ending the match without any fuss instead of making the correct decision.

The Springboks will certainly be kicking themselves over the missed opportunities but will feel they were robbed of a legitimate chance of winning a Test match in the last minute of play.

The decision is even more concerning because of the concerted effort by World Rugby to make tackles safer, referees have been mandated to punish dangerous tackles (much to the dismay of old professionals) and this particular tackle falls into the category.

This writer is not questioning Gardner’s objectivity or bias but perhaps if the incident occurred earlier in the match we would have seen a different decision.

Can anyone in the known galaxy please explain to me how this is not a shoulder charge? And anyway if they do so deem it a tackle is it not high? I mean Farrell’s shoulder clearly made contact with Esterhuizen’s face. Very disappointing!! 😤#ENGvRSA #Springboks #WRU pic.twitter.com/p5CyWw9Mys — Tristan Barow (@barow_tristan) November 3, 2018

It’s becoming a theme this year that despite playing decent rugby, South Africa fail to affect the scoreboard.

The Boks were in complete control in the first half; they had 67% of the ball in that period as well as 78% of the territory.

They entered England’s 22m (or the red zone) at least five times but could not make that pressure count. Only S’bu Nkosi’s try provided some reward for the Boks excellent attacking sequences but the decision making as well as handling errors should be a genuine concern.

Malcolm Marx, undoubtedly the most effective hooker in open play, failed to hit his jumpers on four occasions and at crucial times. What makes it worse, while England lock Maro Itoje was in the sin bin, South Africa failed to capitalise on their advantage despite spending a considerable amount of time close to England’s try-line.

The impotency against England is nothing new; South Africa had the same issues against the All Blacks and Australia this year. Their game management was good but a knock-on or a failed set-piece is always around the corner halting the progress the team should be making more impact on the scoreboard.

At least the issues are can be solved. The players' temperament in the red zone can be improved with practice and time.

Tight. Tense. Nail biting.



All the best of the action and reaction with O2 Inside Line as England beat South Africa.#WearTheRose🌹 pic.twitter.com/oAvb5BJPfa — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 4, 2018

PROTEAS BOWLING ATTACK DELIVERS

Once again, the Proteas bowlers set up an easy six-wicket victory in the first ODI against a beleaguered Australia as they knocked them over within 40 over for just 152 runs.

Ottis Gibson went with a four-pronged pace attack consisting of Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo - and the quartet delivered.

Opening the attack, Steyn looked close to his best bowling with pace and control. The “Phalaborwa Express” looks to have found his rhythm and got the two early Aussie wickets to set the tone for the innings

Ngidi partnered with Steyn upfront and was just as effective as his senior, the pair tested the Aussie top order technically with their speed and accuracy. The prospect of the two bowlers in tandem will excite Gibson and Proteas fans - they have the pace and discipline to make the new ball count in England.

Incredibly, the Proteas still have the world class Kagiso Rabada in their ranks as a change bowler and although he did not get any wickets, his economy rate was impressive as he consistently tested the Australian batters. His ability to bowl in the middle overs and at the death will be crucial as the World Cup approaches.

All-rounder Phehlukwayo did his World Cup chance no harm as he claimed three wickets. The number seven slot (or all-rounder) is a very competitive position with Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius vying for that opening.

Phehlukwayo might not be the quickest of the quartet but he does possess a variety of white-ball skills that are valuable. His bowling is coming together but there are concerns about him batting as high as seven.

If the pace quartet and the Proteas world class spinner Imran Tahir combine, you could well see the Proteas roll teams over like they did to Australia. With a South Africa’s batting always a cause of anxiety in tournament cricket, the strategy of picking a strong bowling attack to make the batsman jobs easier might be the right call.

SOWETO DERBY HAS BEEN RESUSCITATED

Although the sponsors would have ideally loved a Soweto Derby final, the prospect of another derby on 25 November is genuinely exciting as the match is slowly regaining its stature as the football match to watch in the South African game.

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final stage of the Telkom Knockout to be played on the weekend of 24-25 November.

Both teams have given signals to indicate the respective coaching staffs are on the right track which is cause for optimism as the Soweto Giants are in desperate need of silverware to quench the thirst of their fan base.

The reputation of the derby has been spiralling in recent years because of predictable draws as coaches opt for the “safe option” but there has been new life injected into the match this season. Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena played mind games pre-derby when he questioned the Kaizer Chiefs tactical acumen. His words got people talking about the derby again and sent the “banter” into overdrive.

The hype pre-match was matched on the field as the crowd got to see goals in the Soweto Derby (usually a luxury). Orlando Pirates beat their rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in front a soldout FNB Stadium crowd.

A venue for the match is yet to be confirmedworld-classbut we should expect the venue to be sold because there is life in the Soweto Derby once more.