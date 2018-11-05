WC Environmental Affairs: Assessment of fires needed before disaster declared
The blaze spread across 86,000 hectares since it started almost two weeks ago. 19 houses and several structures have been gutted, leaving 179 people homeless.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says a full assessment of the recent Garden Route fires is needed before a disaster declaration can be declared.
A probe into the cause of the blaze is still underway.
Nineteen houses and several structures have been gutted, leaving 179 people homeless.
WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything
The Knysna Municipality is seeking assistance from the Rural Development and Land Reform Department to provide temporary housing material to displaced families.
In the meantime, the South African National Parks will be moving affected families from Karatara to a temporary relocation area.
The plan is for them to stay there for only a few weeks, but the long-term plan is unclear.
VIDEO: SANParks lose eight of their own to George blaze
When Eyewitness News visited the Sedgefield community hall last week, some displaced residents said they wanted to return to Farleigh Forest, instead of an unknown area.
Meanwhile, a mass funeral for the eight people who died in Karatara is expected to take place this weekend.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
