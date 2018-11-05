WC dam levels decrease to 63%

The combined Cape Town dam system is currently more than 73%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level has decreased slightly to just over 63%.

The Breede River catchment area is 60.25%, while the Gouritz River catchment is only at 18.63%.

The Western Cape Local Government Department's James-Brent Styan said: “The Theewaterskloof is currently at 59%. Earlier this year, that dam was sitting at less than 6% so, that’s an improvement but we still urge people to use water as sparingly as possible.”

