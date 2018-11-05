[WATCH] Trevor Noah explains why his mom isn't about fame

During 'The Daily Shows' 'Between the Scenes' slot, Noah responds to an audience member's question about when his mom would come on the show.

JOHANNESBURG - South African comedian Trevor Noah is known around the world for being the host of The Daily Show. But his family is quite the opposite, especially his mom who isn't one for the spotlight.

The world got to know more about Noah's mom, Patricia Noah, through his best-selling book Born A Crime, but other than what's contained in it and a few media reports, not much else is known about the mother of the famous comedian.

During The Daily Shows' 'Between the Scenes' slot, Noah responds to an audience member's question about when his mom would come on the show.

Noah's response? Never.