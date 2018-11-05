Popular Topics
Vlakfontein suspects charged with murder, rape & fraud

The pair was arrested at the weekend, one at the border between Mpumalanga and Limpopo and the other in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Ernest Mabaso and Victor Khuphe, the two men accused of killing seven family members in Vlakfontein, appear in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on 5 November 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bail application for one of the Vlakfontein murder accused has been postponed while the second man has abandoned bail.

Ernest Mabaso, the man police had earlier identified as Ernest Khoza, will be held at Johannesburg Central after abandoning his bail application.

Victor Khuphe’s application will be heard on 12 November.

Meanwhile, some Vlakfontein residents gathered outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday morning, where two men accused of killing seven family members are appearing.

The pair was arrested at the weekend, one at the border between Mpumalanga and Limpopo and the other in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says efforts of the police and community led to their arrests.

Nkosi-Malobane addressed those gathered outside the court. She says without the community’s help, the arrests of the two men wouldn’t have been possible.

“The community of Vlakfontein were exemplary in assisting police in this particular case.”

The seven family members were laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Some of their relatives will attend court proceedings.

The motives for the murders remain unknown.

WATCH: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor - Nkosi-Malobane

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

