Vicki Momberg appeal case postponed to next year

Momberg appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg this morning.
JOHANNESBURG – The appeal involving convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been postponed to next year.
Momberg appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.
She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
Momberg was released on bail in August after serving four months of her two-year jail sentence.
Her bail has been extended and she's due back in court on 20 February.
