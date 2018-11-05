US increases its military aid to African countries fighting militants
The so-called G5 have a three-fold increase in attacks from al-Qaeda and the Islamic State this past year, resulting in 895 deaths.
PRETORIA - The US says it's almost doubled its military aid to African countries fighting militants on the southern edge of the Sahara desert.
The Stuttgart-based US Africa Command promised $60-million to the West African force comprising Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Nigeria.
US military spokesperson Samantha Reho says that amount now been upped to $111-million.
It will be used to meet the needs and strengthen the capabilities of the force set up a year ago.
The administration of President Donald Trump has been accused of presenting the political frozen mitt to Africa.
Militarily, though, it is increased financial and logistical support for fighting terror on the continent.
