Transgender prisoner forced to dress like a man at Helderstroom prison
Jade September, who is serving a 15-year sentence for murder, has approached the Equality Court and will be represented by the Lawyers for Human Rights.
CAPE TOWN - The rights of a transgender prisoner are in the spotlight after she was forced to dress like a man at the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in Caledon.
Jade September is serving a 15-year sentence for murder.
She has approached the Equality Court.
Sanja Bornman from the Lawyers for Human Rights' Gender Equality Programme said: “We’re not going to court over just one incident but a series of incidents involving prison officials that we believe constitute unfair discrimination against our client on the basis of her gender identity as a transgender woman.
"Lawyers for Human Rights will be representing her on 26 November in the Cape High Court.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
