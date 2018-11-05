Transgender prisoner forced to dress like a man at Helderstroom prison

Jade September, who is serving a 15-year sentence for murder, has approached the Equality Court and will be represented by the Lawyers for Human Rights.

CAPE TOWN - The rights of a transgender prisoner are in the spotlight after she was forced to dress like a man at the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in Caledon.

Sanja Bornman from the Lawyers for Human Rights' Gender Equality Programme said: “We’re not going to court over just one incident but a series of incidents involving prison officials that we believe constitute unfair discrimination against our client on the basis of her gender identity as a transgender woman.

"Lawyers for Human Rights will be representing her on 26 November in the Cape High Court.”

