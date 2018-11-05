Thulani Serero recalled for Bafana against Nigeria

Head coach Stuart Baxter says that the 28-year-old Vitesse Arnhem midfielder has given Safa the assurance that he is fully committed to representing his country again.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial midfielder Thulani Serero has been recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad for the first time since he was banned from representing the country earlier in the year.

Serero made headlines when he snubbed a Bafana call-up last year, demanding an assurance from head coach Stuart Baxter for a starting berth in the national side for the World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Baxter says that the 28-year-old Vitesse Arnhem midfielder has given Safa the assurance that he is fully committed to representing his country again.

“Thulani has expressed an unconditional desire to play for the national side again, and has given us his word that he is fully committed to playing for the national team.”

Serero headlines a Bafana squad that has been ravaged by injuries in recent times. Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Bradley Grobler are all ruled out of the Nigeria clash with various injuries.

Maritzburg United attacking midfielder Fortune Makaringe gets a first-time call-up to the Bafana squad while Orlando Pirates in-form attacker Thembinkosi Lorch also cracks the nod in the 23-men squad.

Bafana Bafana will convene on the 11th of November in Johannesburg to prepare for the match on 17 November at the FNB Stadium.