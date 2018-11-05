Spice Girls announce tour dates
The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers confirmed four of the group will be reuniting for six concerts in the UK next summer in a spoof news bulletin they shared on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES - Spice Girls have announced a six-date UK stadium tour for next June.
The Spice Up Your Life hitmakers confirmed four of the group - Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B - will be reuniting for six concerts in the UK next summer in a spoof news bulletin they shared on Twitter.
The clip saw the quartet squabble over Horner's decision not to wear a "black tuxedo" for the announcement, Bunton ponders if she's now too old for bunches and Mel B urging them to calm down before the dates for the shows flashed up on screen.
The clip was captioned: "Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am #GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds (sic)"
Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am ✌🏻#GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/QmWrXOWLMd— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018
The tour will kick off at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on 1 June, before calling at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium two days later, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on 6 June, BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 8 June, Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on 10 June, and ends on 15 June at London's Wembley Stadium.
Jess Glynne will support at all six shows.
Fifth Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has opted out of the reunion but the fashion designer has sent them her love and support.
She said: "Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!"
Meanwhile, the Wannabe hitmakers can't wait to get out on the road.
Emma said: "It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!"
Mel B said: "I've said it sooo many times I'm beside myself it's actually happening yipppeeee. I'm now properly screaming it from every rooftop - me and my girls will see you all on stage!!"
Horner added: "I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun."
And Mel B said: "Reminiscing with the girls about how much fun we had, made me feel like it was the right time to do it all over again!"
WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!!— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018
We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10.30am ✌🏻🌍 #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/2UEmJTPXzq
Tickets go on sale on Saturday at 10:30 am and there will be no pre-sales.
Spice Girls 2019 tour dates:
Saturday 1 June:
Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Monday 3 June:
Coventry - Ricoh Stadium
Thursday 6 June:
Sunderland - Stadium Of Light
Saturday 8 June:
Edinburgh - BT Murrayfield Stadium
Monday 10 June:
Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
Saturday 15 June:
London - Wembley Stadium
