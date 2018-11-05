Solidarity rejects Denel's alleged proposal to cut salaries by 20%
Solidarity says its members employed at Denel should not be held responsible for management's poor financial decisions which it claims has led to the cash constraints.
JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity has rejected an alleged proposal by Denel management to cut salaries by 20% from the end of November.
It is understood the cut is needed to restore cash flow in the company to generate income.
The union’s Johan Botha said: “Salaries for group execs increased from R22 million to close to close R42 million between the 2017-2018 period. What actually is quite concerning is the fact that none of these executives responsible for the poor decisions have been criminally prosecuted and now others have to carry the burden for the decision that was made by others.”
However, Denel has called Solidarity's claims misleading and premature saying the issues are confidential and still under discussion.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
