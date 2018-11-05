Severe thunder storms to hit Gauteng and parts of country tonight
The South African Weather Service has warned of strong and damaging winds which will occur along with thunderstorms.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services is warning of severe thunderstorms to affect Gauteng and other parts of the country tonight.
Warning:05/11/2018 17h00 TO:05/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- forming in a line are observed over parts of Gauteng this afternoon, moving northwards with possible strong and damaging winds..SAWS— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2018
Warning:05/11/2018 17h00 TO:05/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over the eastern parts of Nkangala and Gert Sibande District Municipalities of Mpumalanga with strong and damaging winds.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2018
The service's Victoria Nurse said: “We are expecting a band of 60% chance over Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, the western parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of both the Free State and the North West, kind of moving into parts of KwaZulu-Natal.”
Warning:05/11/2018 17h20 TO:05/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms observed over Bojanala Platinum Municipality of the North-West Province with strong and damaging winds moving eastwards.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2018
Warning:05/11/2018 17h40 TO:05/11/2018 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over parts of Zululand with large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds moving north-eastwards.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2018
Late afternoon satellite image (05 November 2018) - Thundershowers observed over the eastern parts of the country moving east to south-east. Please visit our website and Twitter account to see valid warnings for severe thunderstorms. Be safe and take care. @ReenvalSA @ecr9495 pic.twitter.com/ulUG7lEoCz— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
