Sentence welcomed for retired Salvation Army captain who raped daughter

The man was sentenced in the Uitenhage Magistrate Court to eight years in prison. He started raping his daughter when she was 11 and continued to do so for 6 years.

CAPE TOWN - Women and Men Against Child Abuse has welcomed the sentencing of a retired Salvation Army captain who repeatedly raped his daughter over 30 years ago in the Eastern Cape.

The man was sentenced in the Uitenhage Magistrate Court to eight years in prison.

He started raping his daughter when she was 11 and continued to do so for six years.

The organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi says: “We had another case with high profile individual Bob Hewitt, he was sentenced to six years and is currently in custody. So for us eight years is a victory – but it doesn’t take away the suffering of the victim.”

Women and Men Against Child Abuse supported the victim throughout the trial.

“We offered her support through the justice system because this is a historical case. In terms of counselling, she would receive counselling from an organisation that deals with adult survivors of abuse.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)