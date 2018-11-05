Sentence welcomed for retired Salvation Army captain who raped daughter
The man was sentenced in the Uitenhage Magistrate Court to eight years in prison. He started raping his daughter when she was 11 and continued to do so for 6 years.
CAPE TOWN - Women and Men Against Child Abuse has welcomed the sentencing of a retired Salvation Army captain who repeatedly raped his daughter over 30 years ago in the Eastern Cape.
The man was sentenced in the Uitenhage Magistrate Court to eight years in prison.
He started raping his daughter when she was 11 and continued to do so for six years.
The organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi says: “We had another case with high profile individual Bob Hewitt, he was sentenced to six years and is currently in custody. So for us eight years is a victory – but it doesn’t take away the suffering of the victim.”
Women and Men Against Child Abuse supported the victim throughout the trial.
“We offered her support through the justice system because this is a historical case. In terms of counselling, she would receive counselling from an organisation that deals with adult survivors of abuse.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Vlakfontein suspects charged with murder, rape & theft
-
Times get harder for Gigaba as report links him to state capture at Eskom
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
Petrol price unchanged, diesel & paraffin costs to rise
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
-
DA heading to court to challenge Dlamini & Gigaba reappointment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.