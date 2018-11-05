SAUS calls for decolonisation of higher education
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor convened a one-day meeting in Boksburg to discuss advancing transformation in the sector on Monday.
BOKSBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has reiterated it’s call for the decolonisation of higher education in the country.
Stakeholders in higher education have gathered at the meeting to discuss various issues facing the sector including governance, institutional culture, management and leadership.
SAUS’ Meshack Mugabe says one of the first steps to transformation is removing all colonial symbols at universities.
“We can’t celebrate Rhodes, we have many African heroes who must be used in naming our universities.”
Pandor says her department has identified a number of areas that need progress in the sector.
“It can’t be that we have so few women leaders in higher education.”
Pandor says the transformation of institutions is also about rooting out racism and gender-based violence.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
