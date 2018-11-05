Popular Topics
SAUS calls for decolonisation of higher education

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor convened a one-day meeting in Boksburg to discuss advancing transformation in the sector on Monday.

FILE: UCT students gather at the Jameson Hall staircase to discuss their next move in the Rhodes Must Fall Movement. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
52 minutes ago

BOKSBURG - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has reiterated it’s call for the decolonisation of higher education in the country.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor convened a one-day meeting in Boksburg to discuss advancing transformation in the sector on Monday.

Stakeholders in higher education have gathered at the meeting to discuss various issues facing the sector including governance, institutional culture, management and leadership.

SAUS’ Meshack Mugabe says one of the first steps to transformation is removing all colonial symbols at universities.

“We can’t celebrate Rhodes, we have many African heroes who must be used in naming our universities.”

Pandor says her department has identified a number of areas that need progress in the sector.

“It can’t be that we have so few women leaders in higher education.”

Pandor says the transformation of institutions is also about rooting out racism and gender-based violence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

