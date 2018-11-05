SACP issues warning to ANC over SABC retrenchments

The SACP says the announcements of retrenchments by various organisations will provoke workers to use the ballot box to fight back.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has warned the African National Congress (ANC) that should retrenchments go ahead at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and other government entities, it could cost the ANC a chunk of the workers’ votes.

The SACP hosted its annual Red October rally on Sunday in Nyanga, joined by its alliance partners in the province.

The focus for the 2018/2019 Red October campaign is local government under the theme “stop corruption, serve the people selflessly”.

Western Cape SACP secretary Benson Ngqentsu says the announcements of retrenchments by various organisations, including the SABC and the mining sector, will provoke workers to use the ballot box to fight back.

“We want to remind them that 70% of workers, employed or unemployed, are the people who are the biggest voters of the ANC. If you want to anger workers, good luck.”

SACP first deputy secretary general Solly Mapaila says the SABC needs to reverse its decision.

“There is no need at the moment or any other moment to retrench workers at the SABC.”

The SACP also warned the ANC not to sideline it.

