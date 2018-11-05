Probe underway after pedestrian hit by ambulance dies

The accident took place in Krugersdorp at the weekend after a workshop worker took the vehicle without permission.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating after a man was killed by an ambulance that was apparently driven by an unauthorised driver.

The accident took place in Krugersdorp at the weekend after a workshop worker took the vehicle without permission.

An internal investigation is also being carried out by the City of Johannesburg’s emergency service officials.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “The matter has been handed over the South African Police Service to investigate the incident further. A case has been opened. The matter will be dealt with accordingly by the relevant law enforcement agencies.”