Probe underway after pedestrian hit by ambulance dies
The accident took place in Krugersdorp at the weekend after a workshop worker took the vehicle without permission.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating after a man was killed by an ambulance that was apparently driven by an unauthorised driver.
The accident took place in Krugersdorp at the weekend after a workshop worker took the vehicle without permission.
An internal investigation is also being carried out by the City of Johannesburg’s emergency service officials.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “The matter has been handed over the South African Police Service to investigate the incident further. A case has been opened. The matter will be dealt with accordingly by the relevant law enforcement agencies.”
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
-
Moyane, Ramaphosa could soon battle it out in court
-
ANC WC ‘shocked’ by allegations of racism at top CT school
-
Gigaba to meet with Ramaphosa over Fireblade terminal
-
NPA mum on reports of Silas Ramaite sex tape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.