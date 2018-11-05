Petrol price unchanged, diesel & paraffin costs to rise

Diesel will go up by between 47 cents and 50 cents per litre and or illuminating paraffin will go up by 37 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced that the price of all grades of petrol will remain the same on Wednesday while the price of diesel will go up.

Diesel will go up by between 47 cents and 50 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin will go up by 37 cents.

More to follow.