Pandor pleased with NSFAS progress in clearing backlog

Earlier this year, the financial aid scheme halted the process to clear payments for students who have been waiting for their money since last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor says she's pleased with the progress the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made so far in clearing its payments backlog.

With less than a month left until applications for the 2019 academic year close, NSFAS says it's received over 190, 000 entries.

Pandor says progress has been made but some have still not signed their contracts.

“It’s the TVET colleges that the administrator is concentrating on at the moment. We also have the full support team of experts in place now at NSFAS because they must develop a better system because we had real system problems.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)