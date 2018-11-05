Pamela Anderson slams #MeToo movement and 'boring' feminism

Anderson has slammed the campaign, which was started to give a voice and platform to victims of sexual misconduct, and claimed people should be able to keep themselves safe.

LONDON - Pamela Anderson has slammed the #MeToo movement as a bit much and insisted she is bored with third wave feminism.

The former Playboy playmate has slammed the campaign - which was started to give a voice and platform to victims of sexual misconduct - and claimed people should be able to keep themselves safe.

Appearing on Australian TV channel 9Now's 60 Minutes, she said: "I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that... but my mother taught me, don't go to a hotel with a stranger."

The 51-year-old star also took aim at third wave feminism and criticised the impact it can have on men.

She added: "I think this feminism can go too far. I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave feminism is a bore... I think it paralyses men."

Her comments come after Lindsay Lohan apologised for appearing to slam the #MeToo movement and accuse some women of being attention seekers.

She later sought to clarify what she meant and said in a statement: "I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused. I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."