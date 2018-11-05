Numsa welcomes court ruling overturning Transnet's T-shirt ban
In 2014, the union took the railway agency to court after it prevented unrecognised union members from wearing T-shirts in the workplace.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it welcomes the decision by the Labour Court to overturn a T-shirt ban at Transnet.
Last week the Labour Court revoked the ban.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the prohibition was selectively applied to its members and it victimised and dismissed them from wearing their union's regalia.
Hlubi-Majola says this was a violation of their members' freedom.
“The T-shirt ban was an infringement of the right to freedom of expression. We also felt that Transnet was violating our members’ rights to freedom of association and it was done to prevent workers from exercising freedom of association in the workplace.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
