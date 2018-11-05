NPA: State has solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused

Fita Khupe (61) and Ernest Mabaso (27) have appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on seven counts of premeditated murder and one charge of theft.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a solid case against the pair accused of murdering seven family members in Vlakfontein.

Mabaso also faces three counts of rape.

The bodies of the seven were found at their house more than a week ago.

The case against Khupe has been postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application, Mabaso has abandoned his application.

They have been both remanded in custody.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they have an air-tight case.

“At this stage, we cannot reveal much as the State, [but] we have a solid case and we will do everything possible to make sure that the Khoza family gets justice.”

Family and community members came out in their numbers to witness the court appearance.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)