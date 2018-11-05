NPA: State has solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused
Fita Khupe (61) and Ernest Mabaso (27) have appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on seven counts of premeditated murder and one charge of theft.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a solid case against the pair accused of murdering seven family members in Vlakfontein.
Fita Khupe (61) and Ernest Mabaso (27) have appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on seven counts of premeditated murder and one charge of theft.
Mabaso also faces three counts of rape.
The bodies of the seven were found at their house more than a week ago.
WATCH: NPA confident of solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused
The case against Khupe has been postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application, Mabaso has abandoned his application.
They have been both remanded in custody.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor - Nkosi-Malobane
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they have an air-tight case.
“At this stage, we cannot reveal much as the State, [but] we have a solid case and we will do everything possible to make sure that the Khoza family gets justice.”
Family and community members came out in their numbers to witness the court appearance.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
Vlakfontein suspects charged with murder, rape & theft
-
Times get harder for Gigaba as report links him to state capture at Eskom
-
Parly commitee disappointed over leak of interim report into Eskom inquiry
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
-
Transgender prisoner forced to dress like a man at Helderstroom prison
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.