NPA: State has solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused

Fita Khupe (61) and Ernest Mabaso (27) have appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on seven counts of premeditated murder and one charge of theft.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a solid case against the pair accused of murdering seven family members in Vlakfontein.

Fita Khupe (61) and Ernest Mabaso (27) have appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on seven counts of premeditated murder and one charge of theft.

Mabaso also faces three counts of rape.

The bodies of the seven were found at their house more than a week ago.

WATCH: NPA confident of solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused

The case against Khupe has been postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application, Mabaso has abandoned his application.

They have been both remanded in custody.

WATCH: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor - Nkosi-Malobane

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says they have an air-tight case.

“At this stage, we cannot reveal much as the State, [but] we have a solid case and we will do everything possible to make sure that the Khoza family gets justice.”

Family and community members came out in their numbers to witness the court appearance.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

