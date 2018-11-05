NPA mum on reports of Silas Ramaite sex tape
The City Press reported that there is CCTV footage showing Ramaite in a compromising position with a female guard in his office early last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it won't be commenting on reports of a sex tape involving acting national director Silas Ramaite and a female security guard.
Reports suggest the video may have been used to blackmail him.
The paper says four senior officials within the state security cluster confirmed the existence of the video but the video has neither been seen nor obtained elsewhere.
It's also been reported that the tape was aimed at discrediting him with the search underway for a permanent NPA head.
However, it’s understood that Ramaite has not applied for the position and it’s also not clear whether he has been nominated.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says despite the City Press report, he cannot confirm the existence of the tape.
However, this isn't the only sex tape currently under scrutiny.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has also been involved in a scandal involving a sex video, which was released on social media about a week ago.
He claims this video was hacked from his phone after being sent to his wife.
