Nkosi-Malobane promises Vlakfontein community justice after murders

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department will do everything it can to ensure that the two Vlakfontein murder accused are found guilty.

Ernest Mabaso (27) and Fita Khupe (61) appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday on various charges.

The case has been postponed to next Monday and the pair will remain in custody.

Nkosi-Malobane has promised the community of Vlakfontein that her department will work with the police to ensure Mabaso and Khupe are convicted.

Mabaso has opted not to apply for bail while his co-accused will bring a formal bail application next Monday.

The State says it will be opposing the bail application.

Nkosi-Malobane said: “It will only be an insane magistrate that would give these people bail, there’s no bail and that’s it. So, that he must go and meet his equals there in prison. And for his own safety, he must actually go to prison.”

The police found the bodies of three women and four children under sand in the house last week.

They were all buried at a funeral in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

