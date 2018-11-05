Nkosi-Malobane promises Vlakfontein community justice after murders

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Nkosi-Malobane promises Vlakfontein community justice after murders

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has promised the community of Vlakfontein that her department will work with the police to ensure Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are convicted.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane at the Vlakfontein home where seven victims were killed. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane at the Vlakfontein home where seven victims were killed. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her department will do everything it can to ensure that the two Vlakfontein murder accused are found guilty.

Ernest Mabaso (27) and Fita Khupe (61) appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday on various charges.

The case has been postponed to next Monday and the pair will remain in custody.

Nkosi-Malobane has promised the community of Vlakfontein that her department will work with the police to ensure Mabaso and Khupe are convicted.

Mabaso has opted not to apply for bail while his co-accused will bring a formal bail application next Monday.

WATCH: NPA confident of solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused

The State says it will be opposing the bail application.

Nkosi-Malobane said: “It will only be an insane magistrate that would give these people bail, there’s no bail and that’s it. So, that he must go and meet his equals there in prison. And for his own safety, he must actually go to prison.”

The police found the bodies of three women and four children under sand in the house last week.

They were all buried at a funeral in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA