Parly commitee disappointed over leak of interim report into Eskom inquiry
Zukiswa Rantho says this leak could jeopardise recommendations that those implicated in state capture should face criminal investigation.
CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho, says Parliament's public enterprises committee is embarrassed and disappointed that an interim report on the inquiry's findings and recommendations has been leaked.
She says this leak could jeopardise recommendations that those implicated in state capture should face a criminal investigation.
According to Business Day, the interim report recommends that 44 individuals, including Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, should face criminal investigation.
Rantho says she will report the leak to Parliament.
The committee spent five months probing officials, whistleblowers, and politicians but is yet to finalise its report on the inquiry.
Rantho says the report contains sensitive information and she doesn’t want to be drawn on its contents.
According to Business Day, 25 companies are fingered of dodgy dealings in the draft report.
But Rantho says the public enterprises committee has not yet offered those implicated an opportunity to respond to the findings against them.
”We have recommendations of people that need to be investigated further criminally, but now I don’t know how they are going to be affected if this has happened.”
Rantho says she’s hoping the committee can adopt a draft report this week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
