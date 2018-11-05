Moyane, Ramaphosa could soon battle it out in court

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended his decision to fire Tom Moyane in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday.

PRETORIA - After firing Sars commissioner Tom Moyane last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa may soon find himself in court before he is able to appoint a new boss for the tax collector.

Ramaphosa defended his decision to fire Moyane in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday.

The former commissioner approached the court to have the decision to set up the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, as well as his disciplinary hearing, declared unlawful.

With the axe finally fallen on Moyane, it looks set to be a big week for Ramaphosa and the revenue service.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza said the contents of the president’s affidavit would determine their course of action.

With Moyane gone, the president must appoint a new commissioner.

Ramaphosa heeded the Nugent commissioner’s advice and acted swiftly against Moyane.

‘NOT FIT TO LEAD’

Retired Judge Nugent believes Moyane doesn’t have the character of a person fit to lead the organisation.

Nugent, who is leading a commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars, made the remarks in his interim report last month, which he submitted to Ramaphosa.

Judge Nugent said almost immediately after Moyane was appointed as Sars commissioner, and continuously for the next eighteen months, Sars was thrown into turmoil.

He said there were tragic consequences for the lives of many people, the reputation of Sars, as well as for the country.

Nugent said Moyane had no intention of engaging the commission, confronting the evidence mounting against him or accounting for his conduct during his tenure.

