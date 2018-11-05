DA heading to court to challenge Dlamini & Gigaba reappointment
The DA is seeking an order declaring their re-appointments of Malusi Gibaba and Bathabile Dlamini unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane is heading to court to challenge the reappointment of Malusi Gibaba and Bathabile Dlamini to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.
The party is seeking an order declaring their re-appointments unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. The matter will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court in March 2019.
Dlamini has been consistently slammed for her handling of the social grants payment saga.
She was moved from the Social Development Ministry to the Women's Department in the Presidency.
Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister is smarting after the public protector recently found he lied under oath in court relating to a case involving the Oppenheimer family.
Maimane said: “So, we’re taking the court directly to the first respondent, the president, to pay the costs of this application jointly with the other respondents in the application. This is to ensure that if either Gigaba or Bathabile choose to adopt the Zuma style of delaying tactics or opposing this application, they are to pay from their own pockets."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
