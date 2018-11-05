[LISTEN] I was told to resign or face disciplinary action - Nozipho Mthembu
CapeTalk | Nozipho Mthembu told the CCMA she felt 'powerless and inadequate after the school made her appear incompetent.
CAPE TOWN - Nozipho Mthembu was employed at the Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School by the school governing body as a grade 5 teacher from January.
She told the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) she felt “powerless and inadequate” after the school made her appear incompetent.
Speaking to Africa Melane on the Weekend Breakfast, Mthembu said till today she still doesn't know what is the reason for her dismissal. What she only understand is that the parents were complaining about her performance, but she was not given further details.
The former teacher, who was also a former pupil at Rustenburg Girls' Junior School, had resigned after a fraught period in which her abilities were questioned.
"If I knew what the parents were complaining about, I would have done something about it. Instead, I was told that I needed to resign or face disciplinary action. If I did face disciplinary actions, it was going to ruin my reputation, so I opted to resign. I was scared, I felt that I was put under pressure to make a decision," she says.
Listen to the audio above for more.
