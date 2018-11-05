[LISTEN] Tips on renting out your home for the holidays

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Africa Melane spoke to Head of Offers Desk at PropertyFox Lebohang Mgolodela about the things you need to be mindful of when making that decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Some cities like Cape Town are very attractive when it comes to both domestic and international tourists and this allows a number of people to consider putting their homes on Airbnb for the December holidays.

Mgolodela says at PropertyFox, they have noticed a trend of buy to rent options being utilised as a popular investment strategy.

"When one buys property, they need to make sure that the building allows for short-term rentals, most specifically that you are able to use companies like Airbnb. Some buildings might restrict the use of Airbnb for security reasons."

