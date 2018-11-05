[LISTEN] Tips on renting out your home for the holidays
CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Africa Melane spoke to Head of Offers Desk at PropertyFox Lebohang Mgolodela about the things you need to be mindful of when making that decision.
JOHANNESBURG - Some cities like Cape Town are very attractive when it comes to both domestic and international tourists and this allows a number of people to consider putting their homes on Airbnb for the December holidays.
Mgolodela says at PropertyFox, they have noticed a trend of buy to rent options being utilised as a popular investment strategy.
"When one buys property, they need to make sure that the building allows for short-term rentals, most specifically that you are able to use companies like Airbnb. Some buildings might restrict the use of Airbnb for security reasons."
Listen to the audio above for more.
