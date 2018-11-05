[LISTEN] Can you spend 7 days in jail for drunk driving before bail hearing?
Radio 702 | This is a proposal made by the Road Traffic Management Corporation which wants the act of driving under the influence be moved from being a Schedule 2 offence to a Schedule 5 or 6 under the Criminal Procedure Act.
JOHANNESBURG - You can spend a good seven days behind bars for driving under the influence before you can even make a court appearance for your bail application.
This is a proposal made by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). The corporation wants the act of driving under the influence to be moved from being a Schedule 2 offence to a Schedule 5 or 6 under the Criminal Procedure Act, making them at the same level as murder and rape.
Speaking to Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Monday, Howard Dembovsky from the Justice Project South Africa says there is nothing new about this proposal as a similar proposal has been standing since 2015.
However, Dembovsky says he does not support this proposal.
“The South African Police Service already has a standard operating procedure that demands that a person who has been arrested for drinking and driving must be detained for a minimum of four hours and has to be observed to see whether they have sobered up before they are released on bail. There is no need to use a system of bail as punishment as the RTMC has proposed.”
