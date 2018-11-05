Leicester City players attend funeral of late owner in Thailand
The 60-year-old Thai billionaire died on 27 October with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester’s King Power Stadium.
BANGKOK - Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, killed in a helicopter crash a week ago, at a Bangkok temple on Sunday on the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.
The 60-year-old Thai billionaire died on 27 October with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester’s King Power Stadium. The seven-day funeral started on Saturday in Bangkok.
The team - including manager Claude Puel, striker Jamie Vardy and dozens of others - were seen arriving at the temple clad in black suits to pay their respects to the King Power founder.
They travelled to Thailand on Saturday after winning an English Premier League match against Cardiff City, where tributes were brought onto the pitch before the game in memory of Vichai.
Vichai bought Leicester in 2010. The team went on to stun the soccer world by winning the Premier League title against the odds in 2016.
