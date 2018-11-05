Kubayi-Ngubane to host summit to finalise white paper on science & technology

About 200 delegates including academics and representatives of business and labour will be meeting in Pretoria to consider the white paper, which sets out the government's long-term policy approach to the sector.

CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will on Friday host a one-day summit that will bring the white paper on science, technology and innovation one step closer to being finalised.

About 200 delegates including academics and representatives of business and labour will be meeting in Pretoria to consider the white paper, which sets out the government's long-term policy approach to the sector.

Cabinet approved the release of the draft white paper for public comment in September.

Kubayi-Ngubane wants science, technology and innovation (STI) to play a much greater role in what the government does.

“The World Bank in their report in 2017 reported that for South Africa’s economy to grow, you need innovation to be at the centre of it.”

She says this is an opportunity for her department.

“We see our role as being able to drive economic development, new ways of doing things, finding solutions to the challenges of service delivery, but equally, being able to drive new things, new technologies.”

Kubayi-Ngubane says Friday’s summit is one of the last steps in finalising the White Paper, which she hopes to put before Cabinet before the end of the year. The last STI White Paper was adopted in 1996.

