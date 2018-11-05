JPSA opposes RTMC’s proposed penalty on drunk drivers
Part of the RTMC's proposal to the Justice Department is that those found driving under the influence be locked up for seven days before the motorist can apply for bail.
JOHANNESBURG – Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) says its opposed to a new proposal by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for harsher punishment against drunk drivers.
But JPSA's Howard Denbovski says a motorist can't be punished before even having legal representation.
“I think it’s a mere thinking for authority to actually start managing to convict people on driving under the influence of alcohol. Once we’ve got that particular section of the law enforcement correctly, I suspect that you will see a large proportion of people who currently drive under the influence alcohol, thinking whether maybe it’s a good idea to get behind the wheel.”
