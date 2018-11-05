Gordhan assures SAA staff airline won't close down
Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told an investor conference in New York that there's no need for the state to run an airline it cannot afford.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the South African Airway (SAA)’s CEO Vuyo Jarana have moved to allay concerns following comments by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the future of the airline.
Last week, Mboweni told an investor conference in New York that there's no need for the state to run an airline it cannot afford.
This comes after Treasury announced a R5 billion bailout for SAA.
LISTEN: SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan
On Monday morning Gordhan visited SAA staff in Kempton Park to assure them that there won't be any closure of the parastatal.
The airline's Jarana says Mboweni's comments have created panic in the market as well as among passengers and investors.
“We said it would take three years to break even. There are no miracles, we cannot have a silver bullet overnight that takes you to a break-even point. We are ahead of that plan, by the way, in terms of performance today.”
Gordhan told SAA staff that the airline has a good reputation which is worth saving.
However, he has also urged workers to work harder to save the business.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum obtains warrant to seize Malema’s moveable assets
-
Times get harder for Gigaba as report links him to state capture at Eskom
-
Vlakfontein suspects charged with murder, rape & theft
-
Parly commitee disappointed over leak of interim report into Eskom inquiry
-
NPA: State has solid case against Vlakfontein murder accused
-
ANC NEC slams Mboweni over remarks on SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.