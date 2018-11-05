Gordhan assures SAA staff airline won't close down

Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told an investor conference in New York that there's no need for the state to run an airline it cannot afford.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the South African Airway (SAA)’s CEO Vuyo Jarana have moved to allay concerns following comments by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the future of the airline.

Last week, Mboweni told an investor conference in New York that there's no need for the state to run an airline it cannot afford.

This comes after Treasury announced a R5 billion bailout for SAA.

On Monday morning Gordhan visited SAA staff in Kempton Park to assure them that there won't be any closure of the parastatal.

The airline's Jarana says Mboweni's comments have created panic in the market as well as among passengers and investors.

“We said it would take three years to break even. There are no miracles, we cannot have a silver bullet overnight that takes you to a break-even point. We are ahead of that plan, by the way, in terms of performance today.”

Gordhan told SAA staff that the airline has a good reputation which is worth saving.

However, he has also urged workers to work harder to save the business.

