Gigaba to meet with Ramaphosa over Fireblade terminal
Minister Malusi Gigaba broke his silence on Sunday in an interview with eNCA where he implied there was a misunderstanding of his petition to the Constitutional Court.
JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa in due course to give his side of the story in the Fireblade private terminal matter that's lead to two findings that he lied under oath.
Calls for Gigaba to be fired have grown louder in the last week after the public protector found that he lied under oath during the high court dispute over Fireblade's private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
Added to that, the Constitutional Court has denied Gigaba an appeal of the high court's view that he lied in the same matter.
Gigaba broke his silence on Sunday in an interview with eNCA where he implied there was a misunderstanding of his petition to the apex court.
“I think we need to set the record straight though with regard to the Constitutional Court because before the Constitutional Court was not the question whether I had lied under oath or not.
“It was the question of the Fireblade operation because the Department of Home Affairs is of the opinion that we never gave an approval for the Fireblade operation.”
