No end in sight for Southern Cape blaze

CAPE TOWN - Firefighting efforts in the Garden Route will continue for the second week.

Fires have been burning for 13 days in different parts of the Southern Cape.

Eight people died in a blaze in Karatara near Knysna and dozens more are homeless.

The provincial Environmental Affairs Department’s James-Brent Styan says: “Some of the fire lines are mobbing toward Oudtshoorn and some are moving more east towards the Plettenberg Bay area, while some are moving more west toward Mossel Bay. It’s a very large area we have to cover.”

Meanwhile, about 400 people have been evacuated in areas along the Garden Route as raging fires continue.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says Jonkersberg, Noll and Kransbosch are the most affected areas. The wildfire has spread over 80,000 hectares following heavy wind on Sunday morning.

