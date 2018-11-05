‘Down with gangsters, down with drug merchants’

Residents say at least four people have been killed in gang shootings over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - Lentegeur residents are calling for increased police visibility to deal with gang violence.

Residents, who took to the streets on Sunday, say at least four people have been killed in gang shootings over the past week.

A group of residents, including children, marched through the area chanting “down with the gangsters, down with the drug merchants”.

They also held placards which read “no to gang violence” and “enough is enough, no to crime”.

Residents say they are effectively held hostage in their homes on a daily basis and they want the newly established Anti-Gang Unit to work in their area.

Resident Shahieda Jevan says even though they light bonfires at night in the hope of keeping gangsters off the street, more assistance is needed.

“Gangsters, the shooting, the drugs... we’ve had enough now. These gangsters shot four people last week.”

Another resident Andre Rix agrees; he says violence in the community occurs even in broad daylight.

“We want peace. We don’t want to follow gangs or drug merchants.”

GANG BUSTS

Meanwhile, police stations in the Western Cape continue to be burdened with the most murder investigations in South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole released the 2017/18 crime figures two months ago. The stats show how almost all gang-related murders in South Africa were recorded in the Western Cape.

The police's head of statistics Major General Norman Sekhukhune explained: “The province with the highest gang related-murders was the Western Cape with 808. The Eastern Cape had 87 gang-related murders.”

Since the release of the statistics, officials have launched an Anti-Gang Unit in certain parts of the Cape. On Friday, President Ramaphosa launched the unit in Hanover Park, where he warned gangsters in communities across Cape Town to be very afraid.

The unit has been operational since 8 October and has already executed more than 50 arrests in suburbs across the city.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze & Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)