Djokovic returns to world number one
The Serb lost in the final of the Paris Masters to Karen Khachanov on Sunday but regained number one spot for the first time since 31 October 2016.
PARIS - Novak Djokovic officially returned to world number one on Monday for the first time for two years, replacing Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic's elevation comes just five months after he slumped to 22nd in the world - his lowest ranking for 12 years - when he was knocked out of the French Open in the quarter-finals.
Khachanov's reward for his surprise victory was a seven-place rise to 11th position.
ATP Rankings on November 5:
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8045 points (+1)
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7480 (-1)
Roger Federer (SUI) 6020
Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 5300
Alexander Zverev (GER) 5085
Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4310
Marin Cilic (CRO) 4050
Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3895
Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3390 (+2)
John Isner (USA) 3155 (-1)
Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2835 (+7)
Borna Coric (CRO) 2480 (+1)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (+1)
Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2150 (+1)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2095 (+1)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1977 (+1)
Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880 (+2)
Milos Raonic (CAN) 1855 (+3)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1835 (-9)
Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1819
