Demi Lovato leaves rehab

LONDON - It is believed that Demi Lovato has left rehab after she was spotted dining with a friend in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend.

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker admitted herself to rehab earlier this year following an overdose, which landed her in hospital, but she is doing well and was spotted out for dinner with a friend in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend.

The sighting comes after a source revealed Lovato has been really changed by her rehab stay.

The insider said: "Demi is doing great and is really receptive to the help that she is getting. Treatment has really changed her and she is looking forward to remaining sober and her new outlook on life. Demi is unsure if she will come back to LA to live permanently.

"She really wants to start a new chapter in her life. Those around her are urging her to live a more relaxed lifestyle before she dives back into working. Her family wants her to take time away from LA and possibly stay in Texas with her family for a while."

Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, previously admitted she was shaken by the incident, but said her daughter is now happy and healthy as she works toward her sobriety.

She shared: "It's still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day. [Demi's assistant called and] said Demi overdosed. So, I was in shock. I didn't know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids. I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening.

"I don't think she would be here if it hadn't been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to save her life. She's happy. She's healthy. She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."